Report reveals it has taken the KZN Department of Transport 13 years to upgrade 26km of road

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says that a report revealed that it has taken the Department of Transport (DoT) 13 years to upgrade 26km of road in uMzimkhulu. DA KZN DoT spokesperson Sharon Hoosen said that a report to KZN’s transport portfolio committee has revealed that it has taken the department 13 years to complete 26km of road upgrade in uMzimkhulu.

Hoosen said that the 43km long project forms part of the multi-million rand P749 upgrade begun in 2009. This was three years after former president Thabo Mbeki visited the local community who were increasingly disgruntled by ailing infrastructure. “Seventeen long years have passed since then yet nothing has changed for the residents of uMzimkhulu,” Hoosen said. The upgrade of the P749 is vital in that it connects with neighbouring communities, schools, clinics and shopping centres, she said.

“It was therefore essential that this project be carried out by contractors best suited to do the job – in good time,” Hoosen said. She said the department’s failure has led to massive suffering within this community due to limited access to critical resources. “For a 43km project to take 13 years – and still not be completed – is incomprehensible. Thirteen years is practically a child’s entire school career yet the DoT only managed to achieve 26km during this time – an average distance of 2km per year.

“This points directly to poor planning by the department and poor service delivery by contractors,” Hoosen said. “At the current rate of delivery, it will take the DoT at least eight years to complete the remaining 17km. At R30 million per kilometre, the cost for this final stretch is set to cost KZN taxpayers half a billion rand.” Hoosen added that when the Transport portfolio committee raised concerns over this project, DoT officials could not be certain whether 26km or 28km of the road had been completed. It is unsurprising that the Auditor-General has flagged this department for providing incorrect reporting.

“It is clear that this department is failing the people of our province. It has no plan when it comes to keeping track of projects and ensuring quick, efficient and excellent workmanship in good time,” Hoosen said. The DA expects MEC Sipho Hlomuka to prioritise monitoring and evaluation of transport-related projects in the province to ensure that taxpayers’ money is not squandered, she said. “It is the poor who continue to suffer most as a result of an incompetent and uncaring ANC government. The people of KZN will have the opportunity to vote for change when they go to the polls in 2024,” Hoosen concluded.