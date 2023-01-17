Rescuing mambas in trees is tricky but small mambas make it trickier, says Durban snake catcher

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said that rescuing mambas in trees was tricky but rescuing small mambas in trees was even trickier. Evans said this after rescuing a young black mamba in a tree.

Evans said that his Monday started with a call for a young black mamba at a property in Queensburgh that had slithered up a syringa tree. “Mambas in trees are always a bit tricky, but small mambas make it more tricky, especially one this small. It was only around 90cm. Would have hatched almost a year ago. I very rarely see them this size. I think because, presumably, they spend most of their time in trees,” Evans said. He credited his 1.8m African Snakebite Institute tongs which gave him the ability to get the young mamba.

“Climbing down, with the mamba, was the hardest part. I had to jump, but I wouldn't be landing on flat ground, which was a bit concerning for me. An employee was about to try and help me down, when the slightly rotten branch I was hanging onto started giving way, and away I went! Luckily it ended well,” Evans explained. “That really woke me up.” He thanked the caller and company for calling and keeping an eye on the snake.

Nick Evans started his day with a call out for a young black mamba. Picture: Nick Evans Last Monday, Evans removed a smaller-sized black mamba from a Queensburgh home after it gobbled up a budgie and hid behind its cage on Monday. Evans said that the hungry mamba, approximately 1.9m, could not resist the smell of a budgie in an enclosed verandah. “Unfortunately, it had gone into the cage, and (the) budgie did not survive. It was then disturbed by the dog, which alerted the owner. After that, the mamba moved out and hid behind the cage,” Evans said.

