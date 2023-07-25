Residents accuse City of forcing them into credit agreements

Durban — The Westville Ratepayers’ Association (WRA) has called on eThekwini residents to refuse to pay municipal rates if the city has not entered into negotiations with it (WRA) around the municipal rates impasse by the end of July. WRA chairperson Asad Gaffar said the association had been trying to engage with the municipality in terms of coming to the table to discuss the situation. Gaffar revealed the WRA had received a request for a meeting with the City, done by telephone, but said they asked the City to do this in writing. Gaffar said despite this request, as concerned residents they will still proceed with the protest action as planned.

On Sunday, the WRA and Phoenix Civic Movement held a community meeting in Phoenix on the burning issue of municipal rate hikes, which came into effect on July 1. Gaffar said: “We need to show the City the leverage we have. We will withhold funds and refuse to pay the municipal rates until a resolution is reached. Our strategy has worked, thus we must keep up the pressure.” Gaffar said most ratepayers around eThekwini are aggrieved. This is testimony to the fact that many communities have rallied behind the WRA’s campaign.

The Westville Ratepayers’ Association has called on the eThekwini residents to boycott paying municipal rates, if the City has not entered into negotiations with them by the end of July. Picture: Supplied “It is important that the City takes cognisance of this seriously. If not, we will find ourselves forced to withhold or divert our funds into an account held in trust. It is heartbreaking to hear of the level of oppression the community of Phoenix and other areas are going through. This fight is for the poor who are suffering far more than anybody else,” Gaffar said. “A lady’s lights in Phoenix have been disconnected for three weeks now. I am asking: Where is the leadership of Phoenix in all of this? Where are those Phoenix councillors? How is it possible that this woman can be subjected to such suffering? She is a woman and has children. It is unconstitutional. “The City has become oppressive. Many people in that meeting raised concerns, saying they are afraid of the municipality. That is unheard of.

“How is it that we now have residents who are afraid of this municipality? We have to stop this. They said their bills have been exorbitant, and the City has forced them to enter with it into credit agreements. “If the City fails to convene the meeting with the WRA, the WRA calls on every person in the city – resident, ratepayer or business – if you receive a utility bill from eThekwini the call is for you not to pay the city, as of the end of July. “You will place our money into an account, we will issue the account details. No money is to be paid to the City. This is the call to every person within the city. United we can defeat this city. Do not get intimidated.

“You will hear that they will disconnect your lights, not remove your dirt, you will lose your house, that you are committing a crime. We are saying as the WRA, if that matter has to go to court, we will defend any disconnection of electricity. Any legal cost, any interest charges, or cost you might incur, we will cover.” The WRA said there is a link to join and sign a mandate giving permission to the WRA to act on your behalf. PCM leader Vivian Pillay said they are in support of the WRA’s call. “People are free to individually go on and pay the municipality, if they want to do so. We promise to fully support them if any legal route is to be taken.”