Residents angered by eThekwini’s last-minute notice about water supply restrictions

Durban: eThekwini Municipality residents have been angered by the municipality’s last-minute announcement that there would be water supply restrictions from the Durban Heights Treatment Works on Thursday. On its Facebook page on Thursday morning at 7.30am, the municipality informed residents and businesses of water supply restrictions from the Durban Heights Treatment Works.

“This is due to essential work being conducted by Umgeni Water to remove corroded chlorine booster pipes at the plant,” the municipality said. “While this repair work is under way, the plant inflow will be reduced to 200ml/day for a duration of 12 hours.” The municipality said Umgeni Water would have enough storage prior to the shutdown commencement at Durban Heights. eThekwini Municipality would have its distribution reservoir filled up as well.

The work was expected to begin on Thursday morning and Umgeni Water anticipated that work would be concluded by 6pm, also on Thursday. The municipality said system recovery would occur thereafter. “Residents are requested to use water sparingly to prevent reservoirs from running dry as water will not be available during the duration of the shutdown,” the municipality said.

“The municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.” Areas that will be affected by water restrictions are: Northern Aqueduct supplied areas ‒ Aloes, Avoca, Phoenix, Mount Moriah, KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Inanda, Mzinyathi, Etafuleni, Newlands, Effingham, Mountview, Trenance, Oaklands, Buffelsdraai, Parkgate, Amouti, Amaoti, La Lucia, Gateway, Glenashley, Beachway, uMhlanga, Durban North, Sea Cow Lake, Springfield and Mt Edgecombe.

Southern Aqueduct-supplied areas ‒ Westville, Northdene, Queensburgh, Malvern, Chatsworth, Shallcross, Savannah Park, parts of Nagina, Kwasanti, Mawelewele, Welbedacht East, Welbedacht West, Luganda, Inteke, Klaarwater, Montford, Risecliffe, Moorton, Crossmoor, Woodhurst, Arena Park, uMlazi, Nsimbini, Folweni and Golokodo. The municipality said that for more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number, 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected] Reacting to the post, here is what Facebook users and residents said:

Thrishan Ballaram: “Thanks for informing us after you implemented water restrictions. This notice is useless after you implemented (it). The eThekwini Municipality is useless as always.” Nicole Gramani said their water had been out since Wednesday and the notice only came on Thursday. Teeh LamborNgidi: “EThekwini Municipality I fail to understand why we are not told in advance about these schedules so we too can prepare by storing enough water. It wouldn't hurt you to tell us how long the process will take, which date and time it will take. Your page is only made useful for your too-late apologies.”

Mark Benjamin said the ANC had proven yet again that they are useless and incompetent. “This isn't an emergency repair so why weren't earlier warnings sent out? I hope people remember the ANC when they vote you out in 2024.” Nhlanhla Sabela said: “Don't bother to mention Ntuzuma; we always have no water, we get water for two days and no water for two weeks. It's really annoying now. But thanks anyway.”