Residents encouraged to have eye health examinations regularly

Durban — According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) at least 2.2 billion people have vision impairment or blindness, of which over 1 billion cases could have been prevented or have yet to be addressed. The organisation said this amid the World Health Day which is on April 7. WHO will observe its 75th anniversary.

The South African Optometric Association (SAOA) president Nivien Subramany said it is important for adults and children to have a comprehensive eye health and vision examination on a regular basis. Subramany said this is to detect any underlying pathology that may exist and for any eye or vision condition diagnosed, to be effectively managed. She added that it is unacceptable that so many people are blind or have impaired sight when their vision could have been corrected with the appropriate interventions.

“Eye health conditions and vision impairment are commonplace, and far too often they still go untreated,” said Subramany. Moreover, in 2019 WHO issued the First World Report on Vision, which places emphasis on the importance of eye health and vision care. The Report refers to more than 1 billion people worldwide who are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma and cataract. The report found that ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.