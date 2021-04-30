Residents find another body in KwaDabeka

Durban: Police are investigating yet another murder in KwaDabeka after residents found a body with stab wounds in D-section near the Umgeni River.

This was the same area where the bodies of mother Simangele Mthembu, 39, and her 13-year-old daughter Sbongakonke were found last year.

They were found stuffed into a large suitcase, dumped on Lwandle Drive. Police had later released information on their identities.

At the beginning of this month, in another section of the township, 27-year-old Nkosingiphile Mazibuko’s body was discovered cut in half.

The area where the bodies were found is close to the river and Dumisane Makhaye Road and consists of transit camps.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday police were called out to the scene near the Umgeni River where the body was discovered.

“On arrival, they found the body of a 33-year-old male with two stab wounds on the back. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.”

A resident, who did not want to be named, saw the body and said it was found face down with a visible stab wound to the back of the neck.

“I had been fishing at the river and had just left to leave the fish at my house when I heard people calling me. I ran out and they pointed to a body. There are a number of whoonga addicts who live in the area and there is a lot of crime here. The dead man had just arrived in our area. He was from Molweni. He collected cans in the area. Last week people arrived in two cars looking for him and he ran away. We suspect that they found him,” he said.

He said it was concerning that the area was being used to dump bodies.

“Before the mother and daughter were found, there was another woman’s body found here and it had been burnt. Before that an elderly man was found dead stuffed into a drum.”

The Daily News