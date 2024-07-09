Residents lend a helping hand as firefighters battle blaze in Durban

Durban – Malvern residents displayed solidarity on Monday as firefighters battled a blaze in Queensmead Industrial. Malvern Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Kevin Pillay said on Tuesday that the fire had broken out at a business in Queensmead Industrial, and strong winds turned the blaze into a runaway fire that threatened nearby properties, including Flame Lily Park, a retirement village.

He said eThekwini Municipality firefighters responded swiftly, and CPF patrollers assisted at adjacent properties to contain the fires. “The extent of the fires was considerable, and our team worked closely with emergency services to successfully contain and extinguish the fires in the area,” Pillay said. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

“Yesterday (Monday) demonstrated once again the strength of our community, with residents providing support such as refreshments, chainsaws, hosepipes, and more. This solidarity among Malvern residents was evident throughout,” Pillay said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the role players on the scene.” In a public notice on its Facebook page, the eThekwini Municipality warned the residents of Malvern, Hillary, Flamboyant Park, Escombe, Shallcross, Kharwastan and nearby areas about smoke from a fire at the Waste Plan premises in Queensmead.

As a precaution, the municipality urged residents to: Close all windows and doors.

Cover vents with damp cloths until the smoke dissipated

Wait for improved air quality before engaging in outdoor activities. When conditions permit, it was advisable to ventilate homes “Emergency teams, environmental health practitioners and air quality specialists are working swiftly to mitigate the impact on air quality in the affected areas,” the municipality said. Those with air quality concerns can contact the Health Unit Complaints line at 031 311 3555.