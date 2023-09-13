Residents ‘panel beat’ rape suspect before handing him over to police

Durban — A Trenance Park man will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on charges of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday. The man was beaten with a knobkerrie and sjamboked for attempting to rape the girl.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Verulam police have arrested the 35-year-old man. The docket was transferred to Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation. It is alleged that three teenagers sought public assistance after a man attempted to rape one of them. The residents of Ntombe alerted private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa). On arrival Rusa officers discovered a large crowd of men, women and children on scene.

“They were beating a man with sjamboks and knobkieries. Reaction Officers intervened and interviewed both parties,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram. Balram said that the parents of the three 13-year-old girls explained that their children had visited a nearby tuck shop on Sunday afternoon. “The girls were allegedly approached by a man who made sexual advances towards them. The girls proceeded home and informed their parents, who returned to the tuck shop in search of the suspect without any success,” Balram said.

“Then on Tuesday, the girls once again visited the tuck shop. As they exited, the man allegedly grabbed one of the teenagers, lifted her dress up and attempted to rape her. She pushed him away and fled. The teenagers returned home and informed their parents, who rallied the community for support,” Balram said. “A mob proceeded to Trenance Park, where they apprehended the suspect. They returned to Ntombe with him, and began assaulting him on the roadside,” Balram added. He added that when interviewed, the suspect informed Rusa that the allegations levied against him were false.