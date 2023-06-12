Residents unified in support of Comrades Marathon runners

Durban — The ultimate human race 2023 Comrades Marathon, which captured the attention of people around the world, showed the unity of communities across Durban on Sunday as they cheered and worked together to provide refreshments to runners. Durban residents and people from other provinces were out in numbers to support the runners and their family members.

Greg Ambler from Sydney, Australia, who was cheering for runners and supporting his friend Robert Stirzaker, said he would not miss the race: that’s why he came to South Africa. Ambler said he grew up here but emigrated to Australia. “I could not miss the Comrades Marathon as both Robert and I came to the country for it,” he said. The Comrades Marathon 2023 winner Tete Dijane. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) The Cowies Hill residents were standing on sideways braaing, dancing and motivating the runners as they passed by.

Irnarie Boardman held a banner with the name of her sister, Alta Wolff, on it to support and encourage her. Boardman was sitting outside of her Cowies Hill home waiting for her sister to pass by. “We downloaded the app so that we can track her whereabouts. Alta has been running her whole life. She has done the Two Oceans Marathon and I have always told her that she can do the Comrades Marathon,” she said. Boardman added that she was excited when her sister told her that she was ready for the 2023 Comrades Marathon.

“She is an inspiration to us.” A runner from Johannesburg, Siyabonga Dingile, said he felt good that he had completed the race and wished to be a winner one day. “I started training last year in November, but my challenge was sponsors.” Dingile, sitting down by the finishing line to catch his breath, said he felt all right but his hands were a bit stiff.

Gerda Steyn who is also a 2023 Comrades Marathon winner. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba congratulated the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) and the province for hosting a successful and incident-free 96th edition of the Comrades Marathon. Mahlaba congratulated all the runners, especially Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, who won the men’s and women’s categories respectively – smashing records in the process. Dijana broke the Comrades record of 5 hours 18 minutes set by David Gatebe in 2019, while Steyn smashed the 34-year down record set by Frith van der Merwe in 1989. The Mi7 National congratulated its employee Dijane for his record-breaking run. “A huge congratulations to our two-time Comrades Marathon champ Tete Dijane. Dijane is a valued MI7 family member who works in our security team at North West University. We are all immensely proud of his record-breaking run, which serves as an inspiration to all his colleagues and the sector at large.”

The university also congratulated Dijane and another employee, Adele Broodryk, for securing a second place in the women's category. "Your dedication and hard work have paid off," it said.