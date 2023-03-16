Residents unimpressed with eThekwini launching a TikTok account amid service delivery woes

Durban — eThekwini Municipality residents were left deflated after the municipality announced that it had officially launched its TikTok account amid service delivery issues plaguing the municipality. On Wednesday, the eThekwini Municipality announced that it had officially launched its TikTok account and encouraged people to watch, like and share.

Instead of joining the municipality in its joy, some residents brought to the municipality’s attention ongoing service delivery issues: Muhammad Reyazuddin said: “Please go and fix the potholes everywhere, don't worry about TikTok.” Lungisani Qah Mthethwa Ndulini said they did not have water, yet the municipality was making TikTok.

Emmeline Govender said: “Why is there no electricity in Eastbury Phoenix from 5.45 this morning?????” Navin Badri said the municipality is becoming funnier by the hour. “Spend the data money on fixing infrastructure.”

Ralton Naidoo said the municipality will be watching movies one way and not do their jobs, wasting council money on data. “Don't worry about TikTok, respond to people's faults, call the consumer back to find out if the power or water has been sorted and stuff like that, be more productive.” The eThekwini Municipality is now on TikTok. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Others took a jab at the municipality for launching a TikTok account:

Raksciena Mahomed said: “What in tarnation! April 1 has come early shooooo.” Adam Ismail said: “The mayor will promote his amapiano career in full force.” Duncan Roderick asked what was next (from the municipality).

In some of the comments, the municipality said the account would be used to educate, create awareness and provide relevant information to residents and other stakeholders. “Please follow for service delivery news and updates,” the municipality said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.