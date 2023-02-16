Residents want service delivery before eThekwini renames a street

Durban — Robust discussions were expected to get under way today (Thursday) at the Chatsworth Youth Centre because of the proposed renaming of Peak Street. Durbanites reacted to the announcement made by the eThekwini Municipality, on their Facebook page, calling for a consultative meeting with Chatsworth residents.

Residents reacted, saying there was no need for the renaming of the street because the eThekwini municipality already had a lot of problems which should be prioritised. Julian Thompson said there were more urgent things to sort out. “They really do not care about us. I am sure that a cadre is making money from all of this. They are getting a big tender.

“There are more urgent things to sort out like potholes, cutting the grass verges to name a few. We must chase them away when they come.” Roderick Matthew said: “There are water and electricity issues and they want to rename a street?” Goolam Hoosen suggested they fix the potholes on Peak Street instead of renaming it.

Another resident, Bongiwe Ndlovu, said the timing was off. “Seriously, just stop. This is beyond embarrassing now. How about we prioritise some serious challenges and backlogs? Enough now. There is a place and time for renaming places and streets as part of a democratic reconstruct.” Last year in Phoenix three streets were given new names.

The eThekwini municipality governance and human resources committee presented to the eThekwini executive committee a report approving the names Apollo Street, Starwood Crescent and Northlen Place in ward 49, Phoenix. The report stated that the naming of the streets was in line with the basic service delivery obligations in relation to the requirement for the eThekwini municipality to respond to public needs. The report stated that a unique or specific name for a street would allow for easier identification of the street as well as aid addressing the identification of properties thus contributing to efficient service delivery and speedy response to the urgent needs of residents.