Restaurant fined for having cockroaches, another for operating without a business licence, as eThekwini cracks down

Durban — Two restaurants at the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville, Durban, were fined for various contraventions by the eThekwini Municipality’s environmental health officers. In a brief post on its Facebook page, the municipality said that the City's Environmental Health officers from the West 4 Office in Westville were cracking the whip on food outlets located at the Pavilion Shopping Centre, to ensure compliance with safety and food standards.

The municipality said that the enforcement team comprised members from Business Licensing, the Fire Department, and the Durban Metro Police Service. Simply Asia was fined for contraventions, including having cockroaches while My Diners were fined for operating without a business licence. Picture: eThekwini Municipality “Simply Asia was fined R5 000 for contraventions including having cockroaches and dirty conditions. My Diners received a fine of R4 000 for operating without a business licence and not having a fire permit or hot water,” the municipality said. Responding to a comment by a Facebook user, the municipality said that the main objective of the campaign was to ensure that all food outlets complied with health and environmental standards.

Simply Asia was fined for contraventions, including having cockroaches while My Diners were fined for operating without a business licence. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Commenting on the post, Anusya Naidoo said this was a wonderful initiative. However, Naidoo asked: “What about Verulam? Some of those food outlets, I won’t even let my dog eat from there.” Toto Jali Mzobe said the environmental health practitioners were doing a great job when it came to saving our communities. Food safety was one of their key functions. “Bravo eThekwini Health. We are proud!” Graham Rice said: “Disgusting. Glad I haven't and will never eat there.”

Shamla Boodhoo questioned why the municipality was doing the crackdown now. “Environmental Health was always there for law enforcement where food standards are concerned. Hope the perpetrators are brought to book!” Simply Asia was fined for contraventions, including having cockroaches while My Diners were fined for operating without a business licence. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Denise Pillay said: “Safe eating at home after seeing the state of this as Simply Asia is quite a popular place.”

Steve Connedu said that if the municipality was really serious about driving compliance, it should set up an online register so the public would know which businesses failed to comply and which were compliant. “Watch how quickly things will turn around when businesses start closing,” he said. Linda Kemp said: “Look at the colour of the dishcloth. Hope they weren't using that to dry their crockery.”

Louesen Nurasiaha said that tomorrow she was going there to give one pack of dishcloths and also a litre of Jik so they could soak and wash.