Retail chain offers Easter goodie deals for one day only across all stores

Durban — For one day only, Tuesday, April 4, a shopping chain will be, among other deals, offering Cadbury Easter eggs for R30. On Monday, Makro said the April holiday season is here and many families are still hunting down chocolate egg bargains ahead of the long weekend.

It said it would offer the first 30 customers per store a box of Cadbury Fluffies for R30. These usually go for R65. The chain will also offer Beacon Hen’s Eggs at a discount. These retail at R45 but will be discounted to R25 when customers buy any two 2-litre Liqui Fruit juices (2 x 2L). The deal is available at all 22 Makro stores across the country while stocks last. The store said both deals are valid for one day only and are available on a first come first serve basis and limited to one box a customer.

“We’re hoping this limited deal will give customers some financial relief to stock up on their chocolate treats ahead of the long weekend,” Makro’s food vice-president Kevin Maier said. “We expect there to be high demand for these items and urge customers to plan and get to the stores early as the stocks are limited.” Beacon hens eggs. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Cadbury is again inviting South Africans to create Easter memories by joining The Cadbury Mzansi Hide virtual Easter egg adventure. To enter, participants sign up to The Cadbury Mzansi Hide, pick a special spot anywhere on the South African map and send their egg-seeker a clue to help them find their specially hidden virtual egg. Follow #HideThemWIthLove for all the details. One reader stands a chance to win a Cadbury hamper valued at R450. To enter, SMS DNCadbury followed by your full name and email address to 33258. The competition closes on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 9am. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.