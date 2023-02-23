Durban – By the end of July 2023, maintenance works on the canopy structure above the drop-off area at the King Shaka International Airport, are expected to be completed. That is according to Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which said that the airport will be undertaking maintenance works on the canopy structure above the drop-off area (elevated roadway) from March 3. It is expected to be completed by the end of July.

ACSA said that the work entailed the refurbishment of the canopy above the drop-off area. The works will be executed in phases. Paintwork on various elements of the structure will be undertaken in the current phase. It said that the project would involve the closure of the inner and outer traffic lanes on an alternating basis as the work proceeded. Passengers and airport users can continue to make use of the drop-off entrances as these will all remain operational. ACSA regional general manager, Nkosinathi Myataza, said: “To ensure minimal disruption to the passenger travel experience, the works have been carefully planned with various measures having been put in place. We, however, urge passengers to consider these works in their travel plans, especially during peak periods.

“Passengers and airport users are encouraged to take note of signage placed in strategic areas around the work area and to observe the flagman who will be managing traffic at the drop-off area.” He said that it was important to note that the project would be executed in a phased approach. Should the airport anticipate the closure of the drop-off area during this period, this will be communicated well in advance, with alternative arrangements provided. ACSA urged their airport travellers to keep themselves informed through its social media platforms or they can contact the airport call centre on 032 436 6585 ​or [email protected], available from 5am to 10pm.