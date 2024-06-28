Reverend Musa Zondi announces new entities and leadership in KZN

Durban — The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Reverend Musa Zondi on Wednesday announced new entities and leadership following recent mergers in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement Zondi said this strategic initiative aims to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, eliminate duplications, and create efficiencies within his department.

“As part of the national programme to rationalise public entities, four public entities have been merged into two new entities. This move is expected to improve the delivery of services in a cost-effective manner and foster economic growth within the province. The legislative framework for these changes was approved by the legislature in the sixth administration and published in the government gazette on May 24,” read the MEC’s statement. The KwaZulu-Natal Economic Regulatory Authority was formed through the merger of the KZN Liquor Authority and KZN Gaming and Betting Board. It will regulate and empower the gambling and liquor industries in KwaZulu-Natal. The first entity chairperson is Mbali Myeni with interim CEO being Portia Baloyi. The KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, the second, came about as a result of a merger between KZN Tourism and the KZN Film Commission. According to the MEC’s statement, this will help marketing and promoting tourism and video industries in a way that's beneficial to them both.

The entity will focus on marketing and promoting the tourism and audio-visual industries, facilitating sector development, creating sustainable growth and job opportunities, and addressing historical imbalances in infrastructure, skills, and resource distribution. The entity’s Interim CEO is Sibusiso Gumbi and the chairperson is Professor Thandi Nzama. The department further announced that the KwaZulu-Natal Growth Fund Agency was merged but underwent changes to bring the funding agency’s act to an approved listing under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). Its aim is to support sustainable growth by financing private sector projects in order to drive economic success, stimulate job creation, provide broad-based black economic empowerment, and reduce inequality. Dr Cassius Lubisi is chairing this entity and the interim CEO Tshidi Ikaneng. The Moses Kotane Research Institute has also been approved for PFMA listing and will conduct economic research, promoting innovation while co-ordinating training and development interventions tailored to the needs of the provincial economy. The entity’s Acting CEO is advocate Thembelihle Mapipa, the chairperson being Thinta Cibane and current CEO Dr Thandeka Ellenson.

"These appointments mark a significant step in the establishment and operationalisation of these entities, aimed at fostering economic growth, regulatory oversight, research advancement, and tourism development within KwaZulu-Natal. Each appointee brings a wealth of expertise and leadership, positioning these entities for success in their respective fields. We look forward to their strategic guidance and contributions as we embark on this journey of growth and prosperity," said Zondi. The MEC concluded by extending his congratulations to the newly appointed board chairpersons and CEOs, and said he anticipates that their leadership will guide these merged entities towards greater success and sustainability.