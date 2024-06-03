RISE Mzansi says it’s proud of its performance as a young party

NKOSINGIPHILE DLADLA
Durban — RISE Mzansi said it was proud that the party concluded its first national and provincial elections and that it would also be sending new leaders to Parliament and to the Gauteng provincial legislature.
“It is worth mentioning that it also appears that – outside of the MK Party, which split from the ANC – we are leading the pack in terms of new parties,” RISE Mzansi said in a statement.
“Indeed, we had high ambitions, but for a party that did not exist 13 months ago, the fact that we have established a national recognisable brand, a base in all nine provinces and we are sending representatives to Parliament is a testament to the incredible hard work of our organisers and volunteers around the country,” the statement read.
Speaking to the media, RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said: “This our first election, at a location like this, at a results centre. It was just over a year ago and when we began we had some objectives in mind.”
He said RISE Mzansi wanted to become a national organisation that had a presence in the national public consciousness, an organisation that punched above its weight and was taken seriously by other political actors, various stakeholders, and the society at large.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the party did not do very well. The party secured 3898 votes or 0.11% support from the voters.
However, it did perform in the following areas:
- Mnquma in the Eastern Cape;
- Ngquza Hill in the Eastern Cape;
- Cosmo City in Johannesburg;
- Winterveldt in Tshwane;
- Sekatane in Mpumalanga;
- Joburg northern suburbs; and
- The City of Cape Town.
