RISE Mzansi says it’s proud of its performance as a young party

Durban — RISE Mzansi said it was proud that the party concluded its first national and provincial elections and that it would also be sending new leaders to Parliament and to the Gauteng provincial legislature.

“It is worth mentioning that it also appears that – outside of the MK Party, which split from the ANC – we are leading the pack in terms of new parties,” RISE Mzansi said in a statement.

“Indeed, we had high ambitions, but for a party that did not exist 13 months ago, the fact that we have established a national recognisable brand, a base in all nine provinces and we are sending representatives to Parliament is a testament to the incredible hard work of our organisers and volunteers around the country,” the statement read.

Speaking to the media, RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said: “This our first election, at a location like this, at a results centre. It was just over a year ago and when we began we had some objectives in mind.”