Road closure: N2 between Izingolweni and Harding damaged during recent heavy rains

Durban — Damages caused by KwaZulu-Natal’s recent heavy rains have led to the closure of a part of the N2 between Izingolweni and Harding. This was announced by the South African National Road Agency SOC Limited (Sanral), which said that the N2 between Izingolweni and Harding is currently closed due to a part of the road being damaged after heavy rainfall.

Sanral’s project manager responsible for routine road maintenance in the eastern region, Samantha Dladla said: “The closure of this part of the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of road users as that is our top priority.” Due to the closure, motorists have been advised to use the alternative route via the P58 road between Booker and Harding. This route has been identified as the most suitable detour. Dladla added that heavy vehicle drivers are specifically urged to seek alternative routes via Umzimkulu, Ixopo and Bizana. These routes have been deemed more suitable for heavy motor vehicles and will help prevent congestion, potential delays and related risks.

“Sanral is currently assessing the extent of the damage and will be working around the clock to repair the road as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates on the progress of repairs will be provided to the public in due course,” Dladla said. She said that motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and to follow all detour signs and instructions provided by traffic officials. Meanwhile, over the weekend, the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said that in the South Coast under Ugu District, several roads had to be closed and traffic was diverted after flash floods damaged major roads.

Cogta said that in eThekwini Metro, some roads and bridges have been affected by the heavy rain, resulting in some roads being completely closed, limiting access to communities, and social and economic facilities. KwaDukuza Local Municipality mayor Lindile Nhaca said they will push for a speedy reconstruction of affected roads and other infrastructure so the economy can move again. She said several roads and bridges have been severely damaged, most of them collapsed in totality.