Road closures in Durban CBD due to fallen signage

The road closures come after reports spread across social media that a building had collapsed on Sunday evening.

Durban — Due to fallen signage, partial road closures have been implemented in the Durban central business district.

Additionally, on Sunday morning, overhead metal awning parts from a building were strewn along the pavements and Anton Lembede (Smith) and Dorothy Nyembe (Gardiner) streets, forcing traffic to be diverted.

Metal awning parts have been falling off the steel structure design on the ABSA building at the corner of Anton Lembede and Dorothy Nyembe streets in Durban CBD. A security guard is often seen chasing away vagrants who try to steal the metal beams that have fallen off the steel structure. | Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

On Monday, the eThekwini Municipality, in a media statement, said its Fire and Emergency Service teams are working to remove a massive sign-board which fell off the ABSA Bank building onto the street below and currently poses a danger to pedestrians and motorists.

“The collapse was caused by strong winds which affected the high-rise building in the CBD. No injuries have been reported. Contrary to earlier reports, the City wishes to clarify that it was not a building that collapsed but it was a sign-board,” the municipality said.