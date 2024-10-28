Road closures in Durban CBD due to fallen signage

Durban — Due to fallen signage, partial road closures have been implemented in the Durban central business district.
The road closures come after reports spread across social media that a building had collapsed on Sunday evening.
Additionally, on Sunday morning, overhead metal awning parts from a building were strewn along the pavements and Anton Lembede (Smith) and Dorothy Nyembe (Gardiner) streets, forcing traffic to be diverted.
On Monday, the eThekwini Municipality, in a media statement, said its Fire and Emergency Service teams are working to remove a massive sign-board which fell off the ABSA Bank building onto the street below and currently poses a danger to pedestrians and motorists.
“The collapse was caused by strong winds which affected the high-rise building in the CBD. No injuries have been reported. Contrary to earlier reports, the City wishes to clarify that it was not a building that collapsed but it was a sign-board,” the municipality said.
“The public is urged to note that Dr Pixley kaSeme Street is closed to traffic proceeding to Dorothy Nyembe Street and from Samora Machel Street. Traffic is being redirected to avoid Anton Lembede Street westbound. However, two lanes on Anton Lembede and Gardiner streets are open to ease traffic flow.”
The municipality said Metro Police are on site to divert traffic and to ensure public safety.
Additionally, motorists are advised to use alternative routes to prevent delays.
Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, the South African Weather Service said a well-defined upper-air system (cut-off low) is expected to pass over the western parts of the country on Saturday while moving eastwards and eventually exiting South Africa on Tuesday.
“This weather system is expected to be accompanied by strong to near gale force winds (55 to 65km/h) over the cape provinces, but fresh to strong (30 to 50km/h) over North West, Gauteng, the Free State and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, ceasing by Monday.”
