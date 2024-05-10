Road rage murder accused tells of trauma after murder

Durban — The pensioner charged with the 2022 murder of a man who was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident described to the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court how his life had been impacted following the shooting. Anthony Edward Ball, 69, is accused of killing a father of two Dean Charnley on Everton Road in Kloof gave testimony on Tuesday in the trial telling the court that he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after Charnley’s murder.

“After the incident, my life turned quickly upside down, I was diagnosed with PTSD when you have this disorder you lose interest in things that previously gave you pleasure. The disorder was brought on by being threatened by the size of this man (Charnley) and I have seen my life flash before my eyes since then, I could have ended up as a vegetable,” said Ball. The accused is considerably smaller in size than Charnley and in his evidence, he alleged that he feared for his life and that was why he reached for his gun and fired a warning shot after Charnley attacked his car with his hands banging on various parts of it. Ball alleges that the shot that killed Charnley had gone off inadvertently as they tussled over his gun.

He alleges that the attack on his car happened after Charnely had pulled up in front of his car forcing his vehicle to stop on Everton Road, this is after while on the M13 Charnley had tailgated him forcing him off the fast lane. Ball’s evidence is that even after moving to the left lane Charnley continued driving behind him. However, evidence led by two State witnesses was that it had been Ball who blocked Charnley from overtaking him several times. State witnesses also denied the scuffle that Ball claims happened.

Ball on Tuesday told the court that in February he realised he could not deal with the trauma of what had happened on his own and he sought psychological help. “Before the incident, I had no psychological disorder. My life has turned into a complete recluse. I don’t go out in public, I’m barred from restaurants and pubs in my area. I have been told not to visit these.” The trial continues next week.