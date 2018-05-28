Durban- The manager of a Keys on Davenport was bashed with the butt of a gun on his head during a hold up on Monday morning.

The restaurant was closed for business when three men arrived in a VW Polo and held up the security guard outside the premises. The men forced the guard to open the door to the restaurant. They made the staff lay on the floor and threatened to kill them if they moved.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said one of the victims alleged that he was at his place of work performing his duties when he heard a big noise and went investigating.

"He noticed that his colleagues were being held up with a firearm by unknown suspects, one suspect assaulted the complainant with the back of the firearm and demanded cash," Gwala said.

The manager was forced into his office and forced to open the safe. The men allegedly took R40 000.

Gwala said the suspects took cash, a laptop and fled the scene in their gateway vehicle. A case of business robbery was opened for investigation at Umbilo police station.

It is alleged that while the men were leaving the restaurant they fired a gunshot into the air to deter the guard from following them.



