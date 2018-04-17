Police nabbed two robbers who held up a motorist who was waiting for the traffic signal to change at Josiah Gumede (Old Main) roads. Picture: Terry Haywood Photography

Durban - Robbers threatened to cut off a motorist’s genitals during a daring robbery in Pinetown on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the motorist was waiting for the traffic signal to change at the intersection of Anderson and Josiah Gumede (Old Main) roads. It is believed he had his window open.

Gwala said three robbers approached and threatened him with a knife.

“They threatened to cut off his private parts. They took his cellphone, cash and damaged the car’s ignition. Police officers who were in the vicinity gave chase and arrested two robbers,” Gwala said.

The suspects, aged 29 and 35, were charged with common robbery and malicious damage to property. They are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the Department of Home Affairs offices where several people had been robbed in the past.

Businessman Visvin Reddy, the victim of a robbery near the Pinetown Home Affairs offices two years ago, is still haunted by the incident.

He was attacked while driving through the CBD and was stabbed twice, requiring stitches.

Reacting to Monday's arrests, Reddy said many robbery victims had come forward after his incident.

“We had a number of assurances from the police that they would deploy plainclothes police and put in place a satellite station. I cannot understand why we cannot sustain crime prevention initiatives.

“When the crime stops, the police presence disappears. Everyone knows it’s a hot spot and requires round-the-clock patrols. I still travel through the area and cannot see any visible police presence,” Reddy said.

Gwala said police were visible and patrolling the area on a regular basis.

He said the motorcycle squad had also been deployed to the area for a faster response.

In August 2016, The Mercury - sister newspaper of the Daily News - reported that criminals were lurking outside the Home Affairs offices in Pinetown, and had been inundated with letters after Reddy’s robbery.

