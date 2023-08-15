Robbery suspect injured after being run over by a vehicle while fleeing the scene

Durban — An alleged fleeing robber was rushed to hospital with injuries after he was run over by a vehicle in Verulam recently. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a robbery suspect was seriously injured after he was run over on the northbound lane of the R102 approximately 500 metres away from the Canelands robots in Verulam on Friday.

Balram said that Rusa members were called out to the scene at approximately 11.26am. “On arrival, reaction officers discovered a partially naked man with extensive injuries lying on the road,” Balram said. “It was established that he robbed and stabbed a pedestrian and was making his getaway on foot when he was struck by a white BMW.”

A robbery suspect was seriously injured after he was run over on the northbound lane of the R102 approximately 500 metres away from the Canelands robots in Verulam. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Balram said that the driver of the vehicle was not injured while the victim sustained a minor stab wound to his right hand. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Verulam police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following an incident where a man allegedly ran across the R102 Road in Verulam and was hit by the vehicle. “He was rushed to hospital with injuries,” Ngcobo said.

A four-year-old child was left in a serious condition after being knocked by a vehicle. Picture: Midlands EMS. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, also on Friday, a four-year-old child was left in a serious condition after being knocked by a vehicle. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that Midlands EMS paramedics were dispatched to Berea Road in Howick just after 5.30pm for a child that had been knocked by a vehicle. “On arrival, it was found that the child was in a serious condition with multiple injuries and required urgent medical care,” Robertson said.

"Once stabilised the child was transported to a nearby hospital for further care." He said that the exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.