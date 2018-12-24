The damaged car in which Sashni Daniel was travelling in.

Durban - Sashni Daniel is slowly reclaiming her life after sustaining a major brain injury in March when she was struck by a brick thrown by protesters in Shaka’s Head. For the first time in nine months, the KwaDukuza resident is now able to place her foot flat on the ground and straighten her leg, and can get by on just one crutch.

The 28-year-old was in a coma for three weeks of the four months she spent in a hospital after the incident, during which time she also suffered two strokes.

She said it had been a difficult time for her.

“My body didn’t want to do what I wanted it to do. I couldn’t do anything I wanted to do. I had lost my independence.

“This was quite a shock to me, someone who was healthy and in full control of her body,” she said.

As a result of the strokes, her left foot was misshapen and only after physiotherapy was she able to move around on crutches.

“In October, I had surgery where bone was removed from my foot and a metal pin was put in to shape it, and now I only use one crutch,” said Daniel.

However, the road to recovery and independence again has not been an easy one.

Sashni Daniel is finally able to walk after being severely injured in a rock throwing incident in February.





She remembers very little of the four months she spent in a hospital, except for the pain.

“I’m excited to do things again. It’s a change from being in one position all the time, and I look forward to doing new things. I am happy to have my independence back once again,” she said.

Daniel said that more than anything - even her birthday in June - she looked forward to walking without crutches and then being able to return to work as a consultant at a jewellery shop in Ballito.

“I want to go back to the same job because a lot of my customers kept in contact with me when I was in a hospital and that helped me.

“I love my job, and I am eager to go back,” said Daniel.

Looking back at the time she spent in a hospital, she said her recovery would not have been possible had it not been for the constant support of her family and boyfriend.

She said she still saw her GP regularly and did physiotherapy twice a week, and her family still fussed over her at home.

“The family and my boyfriend and best friend check on me daily, asking if I’ve eaten, making sure I get exercise.

“It’s like having my own doctors at home. Even though at certain times I get annoyed by this, I appreciate it,” said Daniel.

Daily News