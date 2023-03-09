Rottweiler warns owner of black mamba, then owner stops dog from attacking snake

Durban — A dog and its owner looked out for one another during an encounter with a black mamba in Durban recently. This incident was a lesson that Durban snake catcher Nick Evans felt everyone should learn when a snake is seen.

Evans said mambas had been fairly quiet lately, but he got one on Friday and the scenario, for him, he thought worth sharing as a lesson to everyone on how to react when a snake is seen. “A man in Escombe, Queensburgh, thought it was strange that his Rottweiler was pushing him away from his couch, which he sits on every afternoon. After two days of this behaviour, and when he noticed the dog barking at the back of the couc, he moved the couch, and there was a black mamba!” Evans said. “In that moment, with the snake now more exposed, the Rottweiler ran in to attack this creature it saw as a threat. The homeowner grabbed the large dog as it ran past, just in time, and dragged it inside.”

A Rottweiler in Escombe warned its owner of a black mamba and once the owner noticed the snake and it was now exposed, the dog ran towards the snake but the homeowner stopped the dog in its tracks. Picture: Nick Evans Evans said it may not sound like much but he was super impressed by the homeowner’s actions. Not everyone could react as fast as that in the moment. “I cannot tell you how many calls I get where people phone me while their dog is attacking the snake, resulting in a dead snake and at least one dead dog. I suppose panic takes over,” Evans said. He said that the way the homeowner reacted was exactly how one should react if a snake was encountered and if you have dogs.

“NEVER let your dog out to kill a snake for you, it often ends badly for the dog too,” Evans said. “Unfortunately, dogs do usually find the snake before their owners, and many times it’s too late to do anything.” A Rottweiler in Escombe warned its owner of a black mamba and once the owner noticed the snake and it was now exposed, the dog ran towards the snake but the homeowner stopped the dog in its tracks. Picture: Nick Evans Going back to the mamba catch, Evans said the 2.2-metre snake was a quick and easy catch, thanks to Gareth Preen for the help.