Row over Hindu primary school’s ‘abrupt’ closure

Durban — Parents of pupils from the Westville Hindu Primary School in Durban have expressed shock after the school’s “unexpected” closure announcement. Among the concerns raised by parents was securing new school placements amid overflowing enrolment capacities.

The decision to close the school coincided with the Diwali festivities, and the final exams – which parents say has put pressure on families. Premona Reddy, a parent said the impact of the closure was devastating. Reddy wrote letters to the school management to complain about the impending closure, saying: “You have not thought about the kids and parents. The admissions for the year have closed, and parents are running around trying to get places in other schools. All the schools are full. What happens to our kids?”

Other parents echoed the same sentiments and said the school was regarded as a cornerstone of cultural preservation and educational excellence. They also questioned the closure’s timing saying it left families feeling betrayed, as the school had long been intertwined with their values and traditions. Another parent who did not wish to be named stated that this school’s decision underscores a discord between its long-held values and recent administrative decisions.

The parent also highlighted that the chaos resulting from “this unprecedented closure” forced parents to scramble for alternatives at a time when emotional and logistical stresses are already high. “The anxiety of siblings potentially being separated due to differing school enrolment policies compounds the unrest,” said a parent, who also called for a united front to demand accountability from the trustees, saying it was urgent and necessary for the future of the children. Many parents are now questioning the commitment of the Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha (SSDS) trustees, led by Dr Bisraam Rambilaas, amid emerging concerns that financial priorities may have superseded the well-being of students.

Reddy and other parents expressed their outrage over rumours hinting at potentially leasing the school premises to another community, intensifying feelings of loss and disillusionment. “Hinduism is not a business. It’s a way of life,” said Reddy. In a statement to the Daily News, Rambilaas explained that declining pupil enrolments have led to significant financial pressures, culminating in an inability to meet outstanding costs for the property leased from the SSDS.

“The landlord has instructed that we ask parents and learners to find alternate schools. The notice was served in the middle of October. We responded and requested a meeting with the Sabha. The request was declined,” he stated. Rambilaas acknowledged the upheaval and shared that the school administration had convened a meeting to address parents’ concerns despite the overwhelming distress following the announcement. “We have pointed out to the Sabha that it is unreasonable to serve such short notice,” he lamented, suggesting that the needs of the community had not been adequately considered.

Rambilaas said there were plans to convene another meeting for parents with a representative from the Department of Education. "We hope to provide assistance for our learners, and our appeal to nearby schools, including Pitlochry Primary, is part of this effort.