RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership recruitment

In a statement on Thursday, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the corporation would like to warn members of the public about fake traffic officer learnership recruitment circulating on various social media platforms.

Zwane said that currently the RTMC is not recruiting any traffic officer learners for the 2024 financial year.

However, when positions become available, the corporation will advertise its traffic officer learnership posts through reputable online platforms, which include its website, mainstream media and social media platforms.

One of the fake traffic officer learnership posts on Facebook. Picture: Screenshot

“As a public institution, we do not charge applicants for any employment opportunities within the organisation. Members of the public are warned not to fall prey to any scams doing rounds online,” Zwane said.