RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership recruitment

Durban — The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned the public about a fake traffic officer learnership recruitment circulating on social media.
In a statement on Thursday, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the corporation would like to warn members of the public about fake traffic officer learnership recruitment circulating on various social media platforms.
Zwane said that currently the RTMC is not recruiting any traffic officer learners for the 2024 financial year.
However, when positions become available, the corporation will advertise its traffic officer learnership posts through reputable online platforms, which include its website, mainstream media and social media platforms.
“As a public institution, we do not charge applicants for any employment opportunities within the organisation. Members of the public are warned not to fall prey to any scams doing rounds online,” Zwane said.
“We urge the public to verify the legitimacy of any recruitment drive purported to be from the RTMC by contacting our Human Capital Division at 012 999 5200, alternatively visit our website at https://www.rtmc.co.za.”
One of many traffic officer learnership posts on Facebook, posted on SA Youth Employment / Applications, said traffic officer learnerships are out with an R8 333 monthly stipend. The closing date is January 30, 2024.
Meanwhile, the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in Welkom has 36 positions available for a traffic trainees learnership.
On Friday morning, on its Facebook page, the Matjhabeng Local Municipality reminded its residents of the traffic learnership closing date: “The closing date for traffic learnership applications is swiftly approaching. Remember, it's on the 9th of February 2024. Take prompt action!”
Daily News