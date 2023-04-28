SA Breweries launches audio series devoted to responsible alcohol consumption

Durban – The South African Breweries (SAB) has launched an audio series committed to driving behavioural change in local communities. The audio series is expected to create awareness of the responsible consumption of alcohol.

The drama is aptly named “Zikhethele – Isinqumo Ngesakho”, loosely translated as “make a decision – the choice is yours”. The five-part drama illustrates how making the right choices and being a good influence on others is the responsible thing to do. The concept of a drama is to immerse South Africans in a story that is true to life and relatable in order for the nation to realise the power of choice when it comes to responsibility. The audio series is available on radio and digital platforms from April 20 and starts with a tale of two people enjoying a few drinks while celebrating their anniversary. Talented actors Fezile Makhanya (playing the part of Siya) and industry veteran actress Gcina Mkhize (playing the part of Thato) are unaware that a destructive and negative influence is about to enter the scene. It is then that our main character faces a potentially ominous decision.

SAB corporate brand director Sphe Vundla said: “Storytelling is a powerful mechanism in which to create awareness on many societal issues. It is for this reason that SAB launched this initiative to really drive home the message of responsibility as told by South African actors in a truly South African way.” “What makes this drama unique is that we are asking the audience to be a part of the script. At the end of each episode, we ask them to vote in order to influence the decisions of the characters and the direction of the storyline. This makes for a very interactive drama as our audience is a big part of how the storyline unfolds as our characters navigate their choices about responsible drinking. “The idea behind this tactic is that our audience gets to stop, think, and hopefully make better decisions on behalf of the character, and in turn, in their own lives too,” Vundla explained.

The vision behind the drama originates from the SAB Sharp programme, which champions responsibility. “In all that we do, we are committed to showing up in ways that champion responsibility and uplift our communities and our country,” Vundla said. Catch weekly episodes of “Zikhethele – Isinqumo Ngesakho” from April 20 to May 18 on all audio streaming platforms every Thursday at 4.45pm.