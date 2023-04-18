SA Drifter to make mark in Qatar

Durban — Motoring enthusiasts experienced the ultimate adrenalin-fuelled rush at the Red Bull Car Park 2023 competition held at SunCoast in Durban on Saturday. The competition was packed. The top 16 participants were there, from all over the country, including winner Jim McFarlane from Johannesburg, who took 1st place and was crowned the national winner.

McFarlane will represent South Africa at the world finals in Doha, Qatar, later this year. Two-time champion McFarlane said he was excited and looking forward to the opportunity. “I am super happy that I could redeem myself after coming in second last year. It is nice that I came back stronger and today was a day of trials and tribulations because my car went into limp mode at first,” he said.

“I was literally crawling my way around and managed to get into qualifying after my crew came in to help and managed to make it through the top 4. “It is all about consistency and just seeing if I can do what I love and am passionate about,” said McFarlane. He said becoming the first two time-champion of the event felt exceptional.

Redbull Car Drift 2023 winner Jim McFarlane with his trophy following his victory during the Redbull Car Park Drift at the Suncoast casino on Saturday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) “It is very special and I am very excited that I can do that here in Durban. “South Africa is a special place and South African drivers are very talented. “I have had the joy of representing South Africa abroad and just need more commercial support and sponsors. We are thankful to companies like Red Bull that come and do such amazing events and showcase what we are capable of because people do not know our capabilities.

“It really has been a blessed day and there is no way to explain it, to be on top here with so many talented drivers. It is difficult because you have to go through heat after heat and putting it out there takes a lot of quality,” said McFarlane. In 2021, Red Bull Car Park Drift made its way to South African shores for the first time. To mark its first event, Guinness Record holder and judge Abdo Feghali was drifting a Nissan 350Z through the streets of Durban and some of its most famous landmarks. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995