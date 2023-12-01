SA has the most aggressive drivers, survey reveals

Durban — South Africa has the most aggressive drivers. This was revealed by the Zutobi survey, which analyses road safety including road conditions, traffic accidents and fatalities in 53 international countries. According to the report produced as the annual World’s Safest Roads survey, South Africa is the most dangerous country to drive in, with an estimation of 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100 000 population.

In Norway, 97% of drivers and front seat passengers wear their seatbelts. In South Africa, the figure is only 31%. “South Africa has the highest number of alcohol-related road traffic deaths which are sitting at 57% while Malaysia has the lowest at just, 0.1%,” it stated. SOUTH Africa has the highest incidences of alcohol related road traffic deaths according to an app Zutobi. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, on Wednesday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said law enforcement would be out in full force with about 168 contract security personnel employed for the duration of the holidays.

He was speaking at the launch of the festive season campaign, where he demonstrated the city’s readiness to welcome visitors for the festive season. “Metro Police officers, South African Police Service, security personnel, and Beach Law Enforcement officers will conduct regular patrols around the city, including on beaches,” he said. “Some 62 new Metro police vehicles were unveiled to patrol the streets during the festive season and beyond to keep our communities safe,” said Kaunda.