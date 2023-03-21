‘SA majority impartial to significance of the sacrifice made in declaring March 21 Human Rights Day’

Durban — The 1860 Heritage Centre says that the majority of South Africans are completely impartial to the significance of the sacrifice that was made in declaring March 21 as Human Rights Day. The centre had taken to its Facebook page and said: “The saddest part of today’s public holiday is that the majority of South Africans are completely impartial to the significance of the sacrifice that was made into declaring today (March 21) as Human Rights Day.”

It said that the disinterest is a result of a failed state of our democratic government, which through corruption and appalling governance, has diminished the sacrifice of those killed on March 21, 1960. “Equally sad is the disinterest and will by all South Africans to unite and resolve the appalling way our country is being governed,” the centre said. 1960 Sharpeville Massacre mass burial. Pic: Alf Kumalo It also said that a general election with no credible political party to deliver ‘a better life for all’ South Africans would further dishonour the names of the Sharpeville casualties who are:

Bakela, Wiggi; Bessie, James Buti; Demo, Gilbert; Hlanyane, Jeremiah; Kabe, Elliot; Lefakane, Zekia; Linerabotapi, Isaac; Mabitsela, Paulus; Mafubelu, Jacob Ramaitoi; Mahlele, Samuel; Mailane, John Motsoahae; Makhoba, David; Makoena, Philemon; Malikoe, Mamotshabi; Maphika, David; Mapogoshe, S Mosala; Maroletsi, Ezekiel; Maselo, Elias; Masilo, Ellias Lerato; Mathinye, Kaelien Samson; Mavizela, Mabisela Paulus; Maysiels, (Masilo) Zaccheaus; Mazomba, Talbert; Mbele, Nora; Mnguni, Jan; Mochologi, Joseph Morobi; Mofokeng, Geelbooi; Mofulatsi, Pauline; Mohlatsane, E Mokoyane; Mokoena, Philemon Solomon; Molebatsi, Maria; Moletsi, Elisa; Beshe, James; Chaka, Ephraim; Dimo, Gilbert Poho; Hlongwane, Thomas; Kabi, Elliot Sekoala; Lekitla, Mirriam; Mabenyane, Peter; Mafobela, Mafabela Jacob; Mafulatse, Paulina; Mahlong, Shardack; Maine, Tseko Naphtali; Makhume, Samuel; Makoena, Mokoena Frank; Mangla, Isaia; Maphiki, David; Mareletse, Ezekiel; Maselo, Simon; Mashoabatha, E Nyolo; Masilo, Simon Pitikane; Mavizela, Aron; Mayelo, Maselo Ezekiel; Mazibuko, Abraham; Mbatha, Walter; Mbele, Nombhekisizwe; Moatlhodi, Samual Sonnyboy; Mofokeng, John; Mofokeng, John Kolane; Mohlasane, M Annual; Mokhuma, Makhume Samuel; Mokoena, Frank; Molefe, Richard; Molotsi, Elias; Monkgotla, Daniel; Mono, Daniel H; Moshabate, E Nyolo; Mosoetsa, J Motsabi; Motsepe, Kaiphas; Mthimkhulu, Amos; Mtsoga, Kopana; Mkhi, Isaac; Nyembezi, M Ephraim; Potse, Jemina; Ramokoena, Jacob; Sefatsa, S Phehello; Sekete, G Toroki; Selanyano, Johannes; Seteane, Sanana; Tlanyane, Jeremiah; Monnakgotla, Daniel; Monyane, Gilbert; Mosia, John S Moeketsi; Motsega, Kopano; Motsepe, Christina; Mthimkhulu, Elizabeth; Nchaupe, Benjamin; Nthoesane, Petros; Phuteho, John; Ramohloa, Anna; Sedisa, William; Sekete, Goerge; Sekitla, Miriam; Sepampuru, Philemon; Thinane, M Ntswaki and Tsela, Edward. Casualties in Langa were: C. Makiwane; Cornwell Tshuma and Leonard Mncube.