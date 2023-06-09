SA ‘most sought after country by global investors’

Durban — South Africa is most sought after by global investors because they perform better and have empathy and “ubuntu”. This was according to Andrew Raul, CCI managing executive marketing and communications. He was speaking during the CareerBox meet-and-greet session on Wednesday in uMhlanga.

CareerBox is a non-profit company that, in partnership with CCI, identifies and trains candidates from underprivileged townships and places them in entry-level digitally enabled jobs, giving them an opportunity to be the breadwinners in their families. Raul said investing in South Africa was cost-efficient. He added that the aim of the CareerBox session is to enlighten the community, correct the perception of what call centres are about and also alert communities to fly-by-night training centres. CareerBox managing director Lizelle Strydom said South Africa was targeted by more global investors because of the realisation that she can perform at an international level.

“Lots of investors are now seeing positive results in terms of performance and contribution in the economy, but also it is cost efficient to do business in South Africa compared to other countries. The misconception of accent, communication, skills and infrastructure, all that is no longer the case. The business now comes here to stay,” said Strydom. Simphiwe Ngubane from Ntuzuma, who is a recruitment administrator at CareerBox, said the most common issue they had seen was that most of the candidates were not exposed to computers. “Most of the candidates come from disadvantaged backgrounds and some last used computers when they were in high school. Hence we give them a second chance, by encouraging them to go and practise computers in libraries, and guide them with tasks that they can use to familiarise themselves,” said Ngubane.

Bongi Masinga, also from Ntuzuma, who has been training for two weeks, said CareerBox played a huge role in ensuring that youth got jobs, especially in Durban. “CareerBox is giving us youth a platform that equips us with more job opportunities and I think that is a great advantage for me. We have already learned a lot from other countries, like their culture, teamwork, ubuntu and also how to apply a positive mind at all times,” she said. CareerBox trains youth with no experience, including those who have no matric certificate, for free and provides them with employment through their two weeks training programme.