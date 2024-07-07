SA National Blood Service calls for blood donations from all South Africans

Durban – In an effort to recruit new donors and also celebrate and inspire existing contributors, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has launched a #WeAreThePulse campaign. In a recent statement the SANBS revealed that 40% of the country’s population is under 25, and that they are concerned that only 4% of eligible donors aged 16-19 and 8% aged 20-24 donate regularly and that the campaign aims to address that.

Driving the campaign, Thandi Mosupye, SANBS’s senior manager of marketing, communication and branding, said that she views this campaign as deeply personal. The campaign taps into innate unity of South Africans, highlighting how collective action through blood donation can profoundly impact and sustain communities. This campaign is pivotal because it not only seeks to recruit new donors but also celebrates the invaluable contributions of existing donors who sustain the blood supply essential for medical treatments ranging from trauma care to complex surgeries. Mosupye said that to maximise the impact of the campaign, she and her marketing team adopted creative solutions that are informative, emotive and resonate in a way that is meaningful and inspirational enough to drive action. The campaign is packaged for scale and impact through the strategic use of multiple and well thought through platforms: TV, radio, online, on social and print media. According to Mosupye, “the campaign targets the country's youthful population to increase their participation in blood donation. Leaning into previously underutilised mediums such as social media is an exciting step for us as this allows us to reach a younger demographic and help them overcome fears and misconceptions surrounding blood donation through educational content.”

The SANBS further stated that the #WeAreThePulse campaign is the proactive dispelling of fears and misconceptions surrounding blood donation and that the team at SANBS understand that many potential donors, especially among the youth, may feel apprehensive due to myths about pain, health risks, or the complexity of the process. Through targeted educational content, transparent communication on digital platforms, and personal testimonies from donors and recipients alike, the campaign aims to demystify these concerns. By showcasing the straightforward nature of donation procedures, emphasising the stringent safety protocols in place, and highlighting the immediate positive impact of each donation, individuals are empowered to overcome their hesitations and embrace the opportunity to save lives. This approach not only fosters a sense of trust and reassurance within our donor community but also cultivates a culture of informed empathy and active participation in healthcare initiatives across South Africa. Mosupye said that she finds personal fulfilment in her involvement with #WeAreThePulse: "This campaign has been both professional and a personal growth journey. It has shown me the power of community and human kindness. Donating blood is a simple act with a monumental impact."

The campaign represents more than a series of events or initiatives, symbolises a movement towards a healthier and more compassionate South Africa. It's about empowering individuals to make a tangible difference in their communities and beyond. The also encourages South Africans to be part of this transformative journey and unite under the banner of humanity. In South Africa, giving blood isn't just an act—it's a testament to our shared strength and resilience. When united, communities can turn every donation into a beacon of light for those in need. Furthermore, SANBS encourages both regular and first-time donors to bolster blood stocks at donor centres nationwide. Eligible donors, aged 16 to 75, weighing over 50kg, and in good health, can find their nearest donation site through the SANBS website's Donor Centre map.