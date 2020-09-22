SA Post Office stops delivering to Umlazi B section after staff continuously robbed, stabbed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The South African Post Office (SAPO)have stopped delivering mail to Umlazi B section because staff were being robbed. SAPO announced on Tuesday that they were having mail Delivery problems at Umlazi B Section. SAPO KwaZulu Natal spokesperson Nobuhle Njapha said advised the community of Umlazi B section to collect their mail at Umlazi post office. “It has become impossible and dangerous for our postmen to deliver mail. This follows incidents where our postmen were robbed and stabbed by people in the area when they deliver mail. We have also suspended the option of delivering in groups to ensure that our customers receive their mail,” Njapha said.

In a recent incident, Njapha said, the group of postal workers were held at gunpoint by thugs.

The incident has resulted in the post office not delivering mail in the area.

“While we are finding other means to deliver mail in the area, we request our customers to collect their items at the Umlazi Post Office at W section,”she said.

SAPO apologised for the inconvenience.

They stated that they cannot compromise on the safety of its employees.

Umlazi is a township in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, located south-west of Durban.

It is the fourth largest township in South Africa, after Soweto, Tembisa and Katlehong.

Umlazi is the only township in the country that has its own registration plate, which is NUZ. It is divided into 26 sections, A through to Z, with the exception of I, O and X, but with an additionof AA, BB and CC.

Daily News