SA Weather Service warns of heatwave in multiple provinces including KZN

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) has advised residents to hydrate and use sunscreen amid a heatwave that is expected to last until Monday. In a weather advisory, Saws warned of a heatwave expected to affect several provinces including KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the advisory, a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, North West and the north-eastern areas of Eastern Cape and KZN from Saturday until Monday (November 2-4). This comes after weeks of heavy rains, thunderstorms and cold temperatures in parts of the country. Heatwave advisory issued on Saturday. | SA Weather Service Something to note about a heatwave, Saws said whenever there is a high-pressure system at the surface and one aloft, the sinking air will cause an increase of temperatures. Such conditions may lead to a heatwave. A period of at least three days when the maximum temperature is expected to be at least 5℃ higher than the average maximum temperature for the hottest month of the year in a given region.

Saws advised residents to hydrate and use sunscreen during these hot conditions. Saws heatwave precautions: Stay indoors in a well-ventilated or air-conditioned room.

If working outside, wear protective clothing (headgear, etc.) and take breaks at regular intervals.

Avoid playing strenuous sports or engaging in excessive manual labour, as one runs the risk of heat exhaustion or sunstroke.

Dress in cool, lightweight clothes which are not constricting.

The wearing of hats (preferably with a wide brim) and the generous application of sunblock should be encouraged if one is outdoors for any length of time.

Remain adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids (not alcohol).

Outside playtime for children should ideally be restricted or prohibited between 10am and 4pm.

The aged and infants are particularly vulnerable to dehydration and/or heatstroke and should be afforded extra care and attention during prolonged spells of hot weather. Weather outlook for Sunday, November 3. | SA Weather Service Additionally, there is a 30% chance of isolated rainfall in large parts of KZN on Sunday. There is also a 30% chance of isolated rainfall and a 60% chance of scattered rainfall in parts of the province on Monday.

Weather outlook for Monday, November 4. | SA Weather Service Meanwhile, KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said this year’s commemoration of World Cities Day takes place amidst continued extreme weather patterns that devastate developing countries. These weather patterns destroy livelihoods, wreck economies, and ultimately lead to the loss of innocent lives. He said the theme, “Youth Leading Climate and Local Action for Cities”, resonates deeply with Africa as a continent, as we have a very young population. Consequently, young people suffer the most from the reality of climate change. World Cities Day was observed on Thursday, October 31.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal, we are not exempt from the reality of climate change. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that both the sphere of local government and the institution of traditional leadership are climate change resilient. This is achieved through collaborative engagements aimed at knowledge sharing and applying best practices,” Buthelezi said. “We have also rolled out practical education programmes in collaboration with traditional leaders and social partners to educate our communities about the dangers of climate change. Additionally, we have embarked on a robust programme through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, installing lightning conductors, in our communities. This initiative protects rural areas from the increasing risk of lightning strikes due to climate change.” Buthelezi said the KZN government remains committed to fostering a sustainable future for its cities.

He said a key part of the commitment is the adoption of Municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) that are climate change resilient. These IDPs integrate climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies into local governance, ensuring that their municipalities are prepared to face the challenges climate change poses. "We call upon all communities to play their part in combating climate change. Every individual action counts, whether it's reducing waste, conserving water, or participating in local environmental initiatives. Together, we can build a resilient and sustainable future for KwaZulu-Natal, with our youth leading the way," Buthelezi concluded.