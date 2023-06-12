SAB says it’s committed to play a role in preserving oceans

Durban — The Cleaning Solid Waste Unit (CSW) and the South African Breweries (SAB) says they are committed to playing a role in preserving our oceans and keeping the environment clean. In recognition of World Oceans Day, the CSW and SAB partnered to initiate a clean-up of Dakota Beach in Isipingo, Durban South.

World Oceans Day is an international day that takes place annually on June 8. The theme of World Oceans Day 2023 is “Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing”. SAB vice president for corporate affairs Zoleka Lisa said they are cognisant that their actions will shape the world of tomorrow. The SAB team and the Cleaning Solid Waste Unit members, during their clean up at the Dakota beach at Isipingo. Picture: Supplied “Our partnership with Cleansing and Solid Waste (CSW) is testament to our commitment in playing a role in preserving our oceans and environment. By taking action, we can create a positive ripple effect that extends far beyond this single day,” she said.

Lisa said the partnership with SAB and CSW was established to ensure that they create a cleaner environment in the communities that they operate in. She said SAB recognises its responsibility to protect the environment and actively engages in activities and initiatives that promote sustainability. Moreover, she said they were proud of their partnership with CSW and the various projects initiated to date that are making a difference by reducing the impact on the environment. The South African Breweries members and the Cleaning Solid Waste Unit team during their ocean clean-up. Picture: Supplied “Together, we can make a difference and create a sustainable future for all. So, on World Oceans Day, we joined millions of people worldwide to celebrate our planet's beauty, diversity, and resilience. Keeping the city clean is a collective responsibility,” said Lisa.