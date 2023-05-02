SABC refutes IFP’s accusations of political bias

Durban — The IFP is fuming after an SABC broadcast crew was pulled from its Workers’ Day celebrations in Mandeni, northern KZN on Monday, and has called on the national broadcaster to stay politically neutral. Putting pen to paper, the IFP’s national spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa accused the SABC of political bias after it was reported that the broadcaster withdrew its crew from the party’s celebrations.

The IFP said it wanted an investigation into the decision taken by the SABC to withdraw its crew. Reportedly, the national broadcaster is denying the accusations, maintaining that editorial interference is not its policy, saying it was merely an editorial decision. The IFP continued and warned the SABC to stay politically neutral, especially considering the 2024 general election looming.

“The IFP’s leadership was stunned on Monday morning to learn that an SABC broadcast crew pulled by the SABC from the IFP’s Workers’ Day activities, after it had already arrived at the location, shortly before IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa arrived,” wrote Hlengwa in a statement. “While this is not the first time this has happened to the IFP, it is, however, concerning. The SABC has, in recent times, we believe, made great strides to restore its credibility as a public broadcaster,” Hlengwa said. The SABC is in hot water with the IFP for allegedly pulling out its broadcast crew from the party’s Workers’ Day celebrations. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Moshoeshoe Monare, SABC’s group executive for news and current affairs, said there was no editorial interference with regard to coverage of the IFP event.

“The decision was made by editors at their diary meeting Monday morning. We have since communicated to the leadership of the IFP regarding the rationale behind that editorial decision,” Monare said. The IFP, however, maintains the SABC’s move was interference at the highest level. Hlengwa said: “This is a clear warning that we are yet again on a slippery slope down the path of political bias, and interference as we head towards the all-important and watershed 2024 elections. It is also telling that this incident comes only days after the ANC in KZN accused the SABC in KZN of being on the ‘payroll’ of the IFP.

He said the party wanted a full-scale investigation into what led to the decision. “The public broadcaster has a role and responsibility to cover all voices, views and organisations, and should not be seen to be back under the control of the ruling party. If the SABC is not freed from political interference, we hold no hope that the 2024 elections will be free and fair,” Hlengwa stated. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.