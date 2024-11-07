Sadtu KZN calls for director-general’s intervention in urgent funding crisis for schools

Durban — The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal claimed that a severe funding crisis is jeopardising the education system across the province. As it stands, a significant number of schools in KwaZulu-Natal operate on a no-fee basis, relying on financial allocations from the provincial Department of Education—allocations that the Department has allegedly failed to provide.

In a statement, Sadtu stated that with internal examinations looming, many schools are left without the necessary resources to conduct these assessments. This prompted Sadtu KZN to escalate its efforts in addressing this crisis. The union has turned to pickets at district offices to pressurise provincial education authorities to take immediate action. The union claims that the absence of high-ranking officials during critical meetings has exacerbated frustrations. Notably, the Head of Department and the Chief Financial Officer allegedly reported ill. Other senior officials, including the Deputy Director-General, have also been conspicuously absent, according to the union Other critical issues that remain unresolved include:

The non-payment of annual pay progressions for educators

Outstanding Grade R stipends

Lack of conversion and remuneration for temporary educators The union stated that present during these discussions are only Chief Directors from areas such as Human Resources and Finance, alongside a Director in Finance. The union stated that this lack of senior representation raises further concerns about the department's commitment to resolving these urgent issues. In light of this, Sadtu has formally called upon the Director-General to step in, engage with the union, and ensure that adequate funding is secured for schools throughout the province. Compounding the crisis is the department's focus on opening new schools, a strategy that many see as misguided while existing institutions struggle for resources.