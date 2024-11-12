Sadtu warns, education sector is ‘worse’ than ever

Durban — Over the past eight days, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has faced mounting challenges that have prompted urgent intervention calls from the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu). During a press briefing in Durban, Sadtu stated that the situation has escalated to a point where union leaders believe that conditions within the education sector have arguably never been worse.

Amongst various concerns, Sadtu has pointed out critical issues such as the non-payment of basic financial allocations to schools, non-payment of pay progression, necessary adjustments of Grade R practitioners’ stipends, the conversion of temporary educators to permanent roles, and grading of schools. These systemic problems have culminated in significant distress within the education community, with profound implications for educators and pupils alike. Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza expressed severe disappointment over the government's failure to meet its financial obligations. "We are demanding that the government pay all the money owed to schools, including the R44 million owed to Grade R teachers,” she stated.

Caluza further said that failure to provide these funds has placed immense pressure on educational resources and overall morale. Caluza also underscored the precarious situation of Grade R practitioners, who, according to her, do not enjoy any benefits and face an uncertain future upon retirement. “Alarmingly, 98 percent of these practitioners are women, experiencing a replication of societal inequalities reminiscent of the pre-1994 era in South Africa. They are set to retire with no financial security," Caluza said.

She said this scenario highlights the persistent gender disparities present not just in education but across various sectors in the province. Caluza also voiced her concerns regarding the waning involvement of parents as active participants in the education struggle. "Parents are no longer activists in the struggle of education," she said.