Safety tips commuting to and from places when it’s dark and on a night out – SAPS

Durban — The SAPS has warned the public to stay aware of their surroundings at all times and to plan ahead during their commute to and from work, campus, or school especially if they need to walk a distance when it is dark. “Tell someone where you will be walking and when you should arrive at your destination. Choose appropriate footwear that will allow you to walk at a fast pace. Make sure you can be seen when crossing roads. Stick to public areas or walk in groups. Don’t wear earphones or have your eyes on your phone as you will be less likely to notice suspicious people or cars around you,” police said.

Further police also cautioned and warned patrons who went out for drinks and celebrations at night. “Going out for a celebration tonight? Plan ahead to celebrate safely. By being aware of your personal safety, you can greatly reduce the risk of getting into a dangerous situation when enjoying a night out. Stay safe and even after what you think is a small drink you may be over the limit, don’t drink and drive. Never leave your drink unattended and don’t accept drinks from strangers as drink spiking can occur.” The SAPS said to prevent falling victim to crime the public needed to remain vigilant.

“Valuables left in the vehicle may generate motivation for criminals to quickly break a window and grab your valuables. Avoid parking your vehicle where there are no security or car guards looking after vehicles.” Police urged the public to make sure that all the doors, windows and the boot of their vehicles are closed and locked properly. “Always close your windows when driving in the city centre. Do not open your windows for hawkers along the road or intersections. When driving keep the doors locked and your windows closed at all times. Avoid displaying valuables such as handbags, briefcases or laptops in full view on the seats, rather lock these in the boot of your vehicle. Be familiar with your route before embarking on your trip. Always be vigilant, and observe the area, if you notice something suspicious when parking your vehicle, report it to centre management or security.”