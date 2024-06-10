Same group behind new CIT heist?

Durban — Police have asked for assistance in solving cash-in-transit heists that have rocked Durban recently. Last week, four cash-in-transit heists were reported in Durban. The first was an attempted robbery on Monday morning at the corner of Bertha Mkhize and Joe Slovo streets in Durban; the second was on Tuesday in Phoenix in the early hours of the morning; the third, on Thursday, was on the N2 northbound before the KwaMashu off-ramp, and the most recent on Saturday afternoon at Mhala in Mpumalanga township.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in Tuesday’s incident two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded in a shoot-out. One suspect was arrested while the search continues for other suspects. In the case that followed, other suspects in a similar incident were wanted by police. “Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” said Netshiunda. Provincial head of the Hawks Major General Nicholas Gerber requested the public to assist with information that can lead to an arrest and the recovery of the firearm and money looted during the cash-in-transit robbery at the Mhala policing area on Saturday.

On Saturday, a Fidelity Security armoured vehicle was taking money from retail outlets around Thulamahashe to the depot when their vehicle was rammed by a silver Mercedes-Benz. Independent organised crime investigator Chad Thomas said: “There are symbiotic links between all major crime syndicates in South Africa, whether it’s CIT heists, kidnap for ransom or murder for hire. These syndicates have to obtain stolen cars, stolen firearms, explosives, and even trained ‘foot soldiers’, provided at a fee by the same illicit suppliers who literally rent out equipment and ‘soldiers’ for a fee and a share of the crime, or sell outright” said Thomas. “They have become sophisticated and are seemingly operating with impunity.,” Thomas said.

Cash-In-Transit Association of SA’s head Grant Clark said: “The cash-in-transit robbers act in groups of between 15 and 20 perpetrators. During apprehension not all are arrested and can form new groups,” Clark said. “However, the police are hot on their tails.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.