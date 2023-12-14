SANBS awards The Bay Hospital for saving lives

Durban — The hospital celebrated its victory during the fifth and final blood drive of the year, held in collaboration with the SANBS, stakeholders and the local community. Netcare The Bay Hospital scooped the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) winner's trophy for breaking a record in collecting 494 units of blood this year.

The hospital celebrated its victory during the fifth and final blood drive of the year, held in collaboration with the SANBS, stakeholders and the local community. Sister Luleka Mhlauli, the Nursing Manager of Netcare The Bay Hospital said they are overwhelmed by the support in successfully collecting 57 units of blood during the last event of the drive. “Our most recent drive in October, held in collaboration with East Coast Radio, made a remarkable contribution of 318 units. This was discovered as the largest blood drive of the year in Zululand. Our heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful residents of Zululand for their exceptional support throughout the year. It reflects a community of caring and concerned citizens, and we are honoured to serve you,” said Mhlauli.

Mhlauli stated that the hospital has planned to commence its first blood drive for 2024 scheduled ahead of the Easter holidays. SANBS Communication Officer Khensani Mahlangu who thanked people for responding to the blood drive urged the public to continue donating blood to help South Africa. “People are trying to save lives through donating and we are very grateful for their commitment but we still need more blood. We need about 3500 units of blood to be collected per day, and we are nowhere near 3000 units. We are therefore, to all members of the public who are able and willing to donate much-needed blood,” said Mahlangu.

SANBS blood drives are booked at least 6 weeks in advance and the first step in arranging a blood drive is to contact a local SANBS public relations practitioner (PRP), or contact the SANBS call centre on 0800 11 9031 for assistance. The PRP takes donors through the process and a meeting is planned to discuss the process going forward. Sister Mhlauli also urged the community to at least give 30 minutes of their time to make a meaningful difference in offering someone else a life.