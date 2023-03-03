SANDF battalion recovers three Toyota Hilux cabs and one Toyota Fortuner together worth more than R2.3m in KZN

Durban — The SANDF’s 5 SA Infantry Battalion recently recovered three stolen Toyota Hilux cabs and one Toyota Fortuner in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Captain A Tamela said their men and women in uniform were making an effort in preventing brazen cross-border criminal activities in northern KZN. Last month turned out to be yet another busy but fruitful one for the battalion’s joint tactical headquarters in the KZN area.

Tamela said that the battalion members were alerted to a vehicle theft which had taken place at the Pongola Toyota garage along the N2. The SAPS and the battalion members blocked the N2 and followed the stolen vehicles. “All three vehicles were recovered at Piet Retief, where the drivers of the vehicles abandoned them and ran away. The accomplice, who was the driver of a Toyota Fortuner that was escorting the three vehicles, was arrested and taken to Pongola SAPS,” Tamela said. The SANDF’s 5 SA Infantry Battalion recovered three Toyota Hilux bakkies and one Toyota Fortuner in northern KZN last month. Picture: Supplied The recovered vehicles and their estimated values were:

• An oxide-bronze Hilux Extra Cab 2.8 GD 4x4 Legend, worth R599 900. • A white Hilux Double Cab DC 2.8 4x4 21 Legend, worth R728 700. • A white Hilux Double Cab DC 2.8 GD6 4x4 L50 AT, worth R567 700.

• A silver-grey Toyota Fortuner, worth an estimated R480 000. “The total estimated value for all vehicles is more than R2.3 million. All four vehicles were taken to Pongola SAPS,” Tamela said. The SANDF’s 5 SA Infantry Battalion recovered three Toyota Hilux bakkies and one Toyota Fortuner in northern KZN last month. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Tamela said that early las month the battalion had continued its operations in curbing cross-border crimes by recovering another stolen vehicle in northern KZN.

Tamela said January had been a busy and hectic period for the battalion’s soldiers, who had been deployed on KZN’s border with Mozambique. The soldiers were confronted with a high number of stolen vehicles in their area of responsibility. Tamela said that on January 31 the SANDF and the SAPS had joined forces and conducted a vehicle control point on the R22 at Mbazwana in northern KZN.

The operation took place after members of the battalion received a request from the Mbazwana SAPS to assist them in recovering a stolen white Toyota Legend 50. The SANDF’s 5 SA Infantry Battalion recovered three Toyota Hilux bakkies and one Toyota Fortuner in northern KZN last month. Picture: Supplied “The vehicle was recovered on the R22 towards Manguzi, approximately 500m from the vehicle control point. “The driver of the vehicle evaded arrest, leaving a passenger inside. The passenger was then arrested and taken to Mbazwana SAPS.