SANDF Operation Corona soldiers recover vehicles, drugs, goods worth more than R4.1 million in KZN

Durban – Stolen vehicles, drugs and contraband goods worth more than R4.1 million were recovered by SANDF soldiers deployed under Operation Corona in KwaZulu-Natal in June 2023. Five undocumented persons and three criminals were also arrested in the province.

The SANDF’s Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa said that SANDF members deployed on the borders under Operation Corona reported massive successes against illegal immigrants and criminals during the month of June 2023. Mahapa said that criminals and undocumented persons were apprehended and contraband worth millions of rand was confiscated, including stolen vehicles. “In KwaZulu-Natal, between the RSA and Mozambique borders, together with the RSA and Eswatini border, five undocumented persons were apprehended, stolen vehicles recovered were valued at R865 000 and confiscated narcotics recovered were valued at R2 313 596,” Mahapa said.

“Contraband goods valued at R1 020 840 were confiscated, and three criminals were arrested.” In an unrelated incident last month, the Daily News reported that an SANDF infantry battalion found a dagga plantation and an undocumented person from eSwatini in Pongola, northern KZN. The SANDF’s 7 South African Infantry Battalion intelligence officer, Captain BL Phutiyagae, said that the battalion recorded their biggest success since their arrival on KZN’s borders with Mozambique and Eswatini.

Phutiyagae said that the 7 South African Infantry Battalion conducted a joint operation with Pongola SAPS on one of the farms at Sitilo, in Pongola. Phutiyagae said that during the operation that was carried out, they found approximately 0.3 hectares of dagga plantation and one undocumented person from Eswatini. The Eswatini national was taken to Pongola SAPS for questioning. “The dagga plantation was rooted out and it weighed 500kg with an estimated street value of R2 100 000.”