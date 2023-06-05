SANDF, SAPS clear dagga plantation worth R2.1 million at a KwaZulu-Natal farm

Durban — A SANDF infantry battalion found a dagga plantation and an undocumented person from eSwatini in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal recently. The SANDF’s 7 South African Infantry Battalion intelligence officer Captain BL Phutiyagae said that the 7 South African Infantry Battalion recorded their biggest success, since their arrival in KZN’s borders with Mozambique and Eswatini.

Phutiyagae said that the 7 South African Infantry Battalion conducted a joint operation with Pongola SAPS in one of the farms at Sitilo, in Pongola. Seven South African Infantry Battalion and Pongola SAPS found approximately 0.3 hectares of dagga plantation and one undocumented person from eSwatini during a joint operation in one of the farms in Pongola. Picture: SANDF “During the operation that was carried out, they found approximately 0.3 hectares of dagga plantation and one undocumented person from Eswatini. The Eswatini national was taken to Pongola South African Police Services for questioning,” Phutiyagae said. “The dagga plantation was rooted out and it weighed 500kg with an estimated street value of R2 100 000.”

Phutiyagae said that the spirit and the morale of the soldiers on the ground are high, and they are committed to fulfilling Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal objectives. Seven South African Infantry Battalion and Pongola SAPS found approximately 0.3 hectares of dagga plantation and one undocumented person from eSwatini during a joint operation in one of the farms in Pongola. Picture: SANDF Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Pongola police recovered dagga abandoned in a field near the N2. “No suspects have been identified as yet,” Netshiunda said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, an unknown number of suspects were taken to the police station after they were stopped at a checkpoint and found to be transporting large black refuse bags filled with dagga. eThekwini Municipality head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo said: “Large packets of dagga were seized from the occupants of a vehicle at a checkpoint during a clean-up operation at the corner of Electron and Dhulam roads near the Bisasar Landfill Site in Springfield, Durban.” Khuzwayo said that the suspects were taken to the Sydenham police station.