Sanef, mayor, ‘appalled’ by lensman’s death

Durban — EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has described Independent Media photojournalist Bongani Mbatha as hard-working and professional. Mbatha was shot dead at his home on Tuesday night.

Kaunda expressed his sadness at Mbatha’s death. “We were deeply saddened to learn about Bongani’s death, and we call upon the police to speed up the investigation and find the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Kaunda said. Kaunda described Mbatha as a committed and hard-working photographer who displayed a high level of professionalism, saying “we have been robbed of his exceptional skills and talent”.

Kaunda conveyed his condolences to Mbatha’s family, colleagues and friends. “Our thoughts are with the Mbatha family during this time of bereavement,” he said. “The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is appalled by the callous murder of veteran photographer Mbatha,” a statement read.

Two men were seen allegedly fleeing the scene where Mbatha was found dead with several gunshot wounds in Woody Glen, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. “While Sanef is unclear about the motive of this brazen murder, we hope that the police will work speedily in its investigation and arrest of the perpetrators so that they can face the full might of the law.” Sanef sent its condolences to the Mbatha family, his colleagues and friends. Mbatha was not only an excellent photographer but was equally popular with industry colleagues in KZN, who described him as having an ever-ready smile.

Aziz Hartley, editor-in-chief at Independent Media, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our dear colleague. This is a difficult time for them and his co-workers at Isolezwe. Bongani was kind-hearted, hard-working and a talented lensman. His death came as a huge shock to his colleagues. We call on the police to do everything in their power to ensure his killers are put behind bars." Mbatha was described as a dauntless, hard-working and dedicated photojournalist. His death has intensified Sanef's growing concerns about the safety of journalists – not only as they go about doing their work, but also in their homes.