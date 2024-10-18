Sanral announces 11-month closure of Alan Paton Avenue for roadworks

Durban — The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has shared details of the 11-month full closure of the Alan Paton Avenue southbound carriageway between Blackburrow Road and N3 to construct the Epworth Underpass. The Alan Paton Avenue southbound carriageway (onramp from Alan Paton Avenue to the N3 towards Durban) will be fully closed to traffic to facilitate roadworks as part of the N3 upgrade project between Gladys Manzi (Murray) Road and New England Road Interchange.

The planned closure is for: Demolition of the existing N3 Epworth Underpass.

Construction of the new N3 Epworth Underpass in a new location.

Construction of the new Blackburrow Spruit Culvert.

Construction of adjacent N3 and Alan Paton Avenue roadworks. The closure will be from October 27, 2024, to November 27, 2025, a period of approximately 11 months. Sanral Eastern Region project manager Jason Lowe stated that during this period, the Alan Paton Avenue northbound carriageway (offramp from the N3 to Alan Paton Avenue/ Scottsville/Pietermaritzburg CBD) will remain open to traffic.

“Our traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will monitor the closure,” Lowe said. Alternative routes for Alan Paton Avenue south closure. | Supplied Lowe said alternatives for access to the N3 southbound carriageway (towards Durban) are via the New England Road and Market Road interchanges. A temporary access ramp will be provided for local traffic to access the N3 southbound carriageway. Additionally, it is also expected that the new link between Cleland Road and Market Interchange will be in place within six months from the Alan Paton Road Ramp Closure.

“Increased traffic volumes can be expected at the New England Road and Market Road interchanges, as well as the roads leading to them. These will lead to increased travel times, especially during the morning and afternoon peak hours. “Motorists are urged to plan and adjust their routes ahead of time to minimise delays and remain patient during the closure. “Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's patience during the ongoing major road enhancements,” said Lowe.