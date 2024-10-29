Sanral announces new dates for temporary pedestrian bridge installation over N3

Durban — The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced the postponement of the installation of the temporary pedestrian bridge over the N3 at Rockdale Road between St James Avenue/Harry Gwala Road Interchange and the EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction). This provision forms part of Sanral’s continuous drive to ensure pedestrian safety on its road network.

New dates for the temporary road closures: N3 eastbound carriageway closure: 8am on Monday, November 4, 2024, to 12am on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

N3 westbound carriageway closure: 12am on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to 4am on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The eastbound carriageway will be the first closure followed by the westbound carriageway, on the same evening. Sanral Eastern Region project engineer Corné Roux said: “These closures are to allow for the installation of a temporary pedestrian bridge to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians commuting between Chesterville and Westville due to the Rockdale Bridge being demolished at the end of August 2024.”

Roux said that full traffic accommodation plans are in place for the safety of road users and the construction team. Spaghetti Junction in Durban. | Peter Duffy He advised trucks and heavy vehicles to try to delay trips over this period and/or ﬁnd suitable staging areas over the time-frame to avoid major congestion. He also asked public transport operators to ensure their drivers know route closures and alternatives aﬀecting their commuter routes.

Light vehicle traffic, emergency services, and traffic management are advised to use alternative routes. Roux also advised road users to plan their routes ahead of time and where possible, leave for destinations earlier than usual. ALTERNATIVE ROUTES OPTIONS:

N3 eastbound closures (Pinetown to Durban) N3 eastbound is fully closed at St James Avenue/Harry Gwala Road Interchange. The oﬀ-ramp to Westville/Pavilion Shopping Centre will remain open.

St James Avenue loop ramp will be closed from the Pavilion to Durban.

St James Avenue left slip will be closed from Westville to Durban. N3 westbound closures (Durban to Pinetown) N3 westbound is fully closed at EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction). Motorists can only proceed to the N2 north or south.

N2 northbound oﬀ-ramp closed at EB Cloete Interchange from Amanzimtoti to Pinetown.

N2 southbound oﬀ-ramp closed at EB Cloete Interchange from Umhlanga Rocks to Pinetown. A detailed alternative route guide:

“Sanral appeals to road users to note and comply with the advance warning signs and speed restrictions when travelling past the construction work zones,” Roux said. “To prioritise the safety of both the construction workers and road users, the speed limit along the route will be reduced during construction.” Roux said Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s patience during the ongoing major road enhancements.