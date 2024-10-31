Sanral postpones road closure for bridge jacking at Spaghetti Junction

Durban — The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has announced that the road closure for bridge jacking at the EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction), affecting the route from Durban CBD (N3 westbound) to King Shaka International Airport (N2 northbound), has been postponed. The road closure will happen on a future date which is yet to be announced.

“The road closure, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 2, to early Monday morning on November 4, 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” said Sanral’s Eastern Region project engineer Corné Roux. “Sanral apologises to road users for any inconvenience this may have caused.” The postponed closure was the fifth and last one for jacking the bridge up at EB Cloete Interchange. The closure was to allow barriers to be installed.

October closures were for removing barriers and the first, second and third stages of vertical jacking of the bridge deck. Earlier this week, Sanral announced the postponement of the installation of the temporary pedestrian bridge over the N3 at Rockdale Road between St James Avenue/Harry Gwala Road Interchange and the EB Cloete Interchange. New dates for the temporary road closures:

N3 eastbound carriageway closure: 8am on Monday, November 4, 2024, to 12am on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

N3 westbound carriageway closure: 12am on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, to 4am on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The eastbound carriageway will be the first closure followed by the westbound carriageway, on the same evening. Last week, Sanral announced that the temporary road closures scheduled for last weekend for the installation of bridge beams for the construction of the New Market Road overpass bridge have been postponed to next month. The temporary road closures will now take place on: