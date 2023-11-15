Santaco calls for urgent intervention in latest taxi war

Durban — The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal has urged for intervention after recent attacks on taxis with them being burnt to ashes in Mandeni, Melmoth and Eshowe. This follows the recent attacks on several taxis belonging to Vikinduku Biyela, the brother of Ukhozi FM radio presenter, Zimdollar.

Santaco KZN provincial manager Sifiso Shangase, who called for an intervention by police, said the organisation does not condone such behaviour and needs an urgent resolution. “We cannot speculate on what could have caused this violence because we really don’t know the motive behind it. We believe that an intervention by the police could assist and prevent the matter from escalating,” he said. “Such behaviour damages the organisation’s reputation and we don’t condone it. We are also appealing to the people behind these attacks to find a proper way of addressing the matter so that both parties can find a solution,” said Shangase.

According to reports, the owner of the taxis, Biyela, is fearing for his life and in hiding. Biyela is also the chairperson of the Sphembokuhle Taxi Association in Empangeni. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed three cases of malicious damage to property have been opened at Mandeni, Eshowe and Melmoth SAPS. “Members of the SAPS are investigating three charges of malicious damage to property following incidents which occurred at Khabingwe, Isithebe and Babhensa, where taxis were set alight,” Gwala said.