Santaco says many factors may contribute to latest taxi killings

Durban — The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal said there were many contributing factors to the recent killings of people in the taxi industry. Santaco’s spokesperson in the province, Sifiso Shangase, said there were many things they had to look at, like the economy, because sometimes other taxi operators wanted to take over routes that were not theirs, or the question of if it was just a crime.

“Right now we are just speculating,” he said. Shangase said this after a taxi driver was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon on the N3 southbound, near the Brickfield on-ramp. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the driver was shot multiple times by an unknown passenger after an argument.

He said reports indicated the taxi was still in motion when the shooting occurred. However, there were no other injuries reported. “Police have opened a case of murder following an incident in which a taxi driver, believed to be in his thirties, was shot and fatally wounded,” said Netshiunda. Shangase said they were saddened by the recent killings.

“Leadership is trying to find out why there is no stability in the industry,” he said. He added that when people want to join the taxi industry no one does background checks to find out who they really are. Moreover, he said some people join the industry to clean their money and sometimes you would find they are involved in drugs. He said this could be one of the reasons because there are a lot of killings when people are dealing drugs. “People also have enemies so one could never know if it’s just enemies.”